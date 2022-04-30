A tornado that barrelled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.

Officials said on Saturday that the twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said during a news conference that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.

Crews have already finished a secondary search of homes in Andover. There are homes knocked completely off their foundations and entire neighbourhoods wiped out, but no serious injuries, Russell said.

Field crews from the National Weather Service worked Saturday to determine the extent and strength of the twister, said meteorologist Kevin Darmofal at the Wichita office.

