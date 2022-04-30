Hundreds of Palestinians have mourned a youth killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

A 27-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. The circumstances of his death were not yet clear.

Hundreds of mourners participated in a funeral held for the young man before he was laid to rest in his hometown of Azzun, east of Qalqilya on the same day.

Speaking to the state-run Palestine TV, Qalqilya Governor Rafe Rawajbeh termed the killing as an “assassination.”

“The young man was previously detained several times by the Israeli army and was being pursued,” he said.

"In recent days, he received a call from an Israeli intelligence officer, who threatened him with assassination if he did not turn himself in,” Rawajbeh said.