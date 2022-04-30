Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara and Riyadh have demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations at the highest level.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane returning from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are determined to continue this effort for the common interests and stability of the region.

"I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties on the basis of mutual respect and trust, most clearly and at the highest level," he said.

Erdogan hoped joint bilateral efforts will bring benefits to both the countries and the region.

On his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

Regional security, stability

"We focused on the joint steps we can take to improve our relations in the future ... I reiterated our support for the security and stability of Saudi Arabia," said Erdogan.

He emphasized that Türkiye also attaches great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region.