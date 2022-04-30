WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi PM: Iran-Saudi reconciliation near
Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.
Iraqi PM: Iran-Saudi reconciliation near
Talks resumed on April 2021 between senior security officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 30, 2022

An end to years of tension between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia is near, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has said. 

"Our brothers in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran approach the dialogue with a big responsibility as demanded by the current regional situation," Kadhimi said in his interview with the state-owned Al-Sabah newspaper on Saturday.

"We are convinced that reconciliation is near," which would benefit regional stability, said Kadhimi, who Iraqi diplomats say attended the most recent meeting.

Iraq, a neighbour to both countries, has hosted five rounds of talks over the past year aimed at restoring ties between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, and Shia-majority Iran.

Following the latest round in Baghdad, Iraqi officials have sounded increasingly optimistic, talking of an imminent sixth session and even going so far as to raise the prospect of a resumption in diplomatic relations severed in 2016.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia, Iran tension-easing talks resume in Iraq after suspension

Severed ties

RECOMMENDED

Iran and the Saudi Kingdom support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Yemen where the Houthi rebels are backed by Tehran, and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

In 2016, Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

Riyadh responded by cutting ties with Tehran.

On Tuesday, the spokesman for Iraq's Foreign Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said the talks "are continuing... and could perhaps lead to a restoration of diplomatic representation between Iran and Saudi Arabia", state news agency INA reported.

In March, Iranian media said that Tehran had suspended participation in the talks after Saudi Arabia announced it had executed a record 81 people in just one day.

They had been convicted of various crimes related to "terrorism", and included men linked to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

But in early March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country and Iran were "neighbours forever", and that it was "better for both of us to work it out and to look for ways in which we can coexist".

READ MORE: Iran 'unilaterally' suspends direct talks with Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions