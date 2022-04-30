Firefighters in New Mexico have failed to pin back the flames of the United States' largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages.

Thousands of people in the Mora valley, about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Santa Fe, prepared to evacuate as smoke billowed from forest around the nearby farming community of Ledoux on Friday.

High winds blew embers over a mile, spreading a wildfire that has scorched about 75,000 acres (30,351 hectares), or 117 square miles (303 sq km), of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains since April 6, destroying hundreds of homes and structures.

"It looks very scary out there," incident commander Carl Schwope told a briefing. "With the rate of spread, it's very difficult for us to get any fire control."

Winds were expected to blow from the south on Saturday, pushing the blaze towards villages such as Mora, as well as the city of Las Vegas, with a population of 14,000, fire officials said.

"It's coming, and it's here," said Mora County sheriff's official Americk Padilla, urging residents to evacuate to the towns of Taos and Angel Fire if requested.

