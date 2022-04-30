One of Algeria's leading opposition figures, Karim Tabbou, has been arrested again, rights groups have said.

He was detained Friday evening at his home, the rights groups said.

Algeria's Human Rights League (LADDH) said on its Facebook page: "We still don't know the reasons for this new arrest.

Tabbou was one of the most-recognisable faces during unprecedented mass rallies, led by the Hirak pro-democracy movement, that began in February 2019. They demanded a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since the North African country's independence from France in 1962.

On Tuesday Tabbou published on his Facebook page a "homage" to another activist, Hakim Debbazi, whose death the Rights League announced. Debbazi had been detained in February.

"Physically dead, the martyrs of the just causes are more than alive," Tabbou wrote.

'Fight for' state of law