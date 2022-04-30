A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli forces in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Yahya Udvan, 27 years old, was shot in the chest during an Israeli army operation in the town of Azzun, the ministry said in a statement on early Saturday.

Separately, assailants shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank late on Friday, the Israeli military said.

Killings could further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months.

The Israeli military said early on Saturday that the attackers arrived at Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his post before fleeing the scene. The military launched a pursuit of the suspects in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions running high

Tensions increased this month at a major occupied Jerusalem holy site, as Israeli forces have been harassing Palestinian worshippers in daily raids at the Islamic holy site.

The site contains Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and increasing numbers of Palestinians go there to pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinians hurled stones in response to Israeli security forces as the police fired rubber-coated bullets at the site, which has seen a wave of unrest in recent weeks.