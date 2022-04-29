TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye lambasts Germany's attempt to interfere in independent judiciary
Ankara has condemned the politicisation of the Osman Kavala case and the summoning of Türkiye's ambassador to Berlin to the German Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye lambasts Germany's attempt to interfere in independent judiciary
Ankara condemns the politicisation of the Kavala case. / AA
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 29, 2022

Blasting Berlin’s attempt to interfere with independent Turkish courts, Türkiye has summoned the top German envoy to Ankara — after Germany summoned Türkiye’s ambassador in Berlin over the Osman Kavala verdict.

According to diplomatic sources, German Ambassador Jurgen Schulz was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday by Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci, who is in charge of EU affairs.

Ankara condemned the politicisation of the Kavala case and the summoning of Türkiye's ambassador to Berlin to the German Foreign Ministry, describing it as contrary to diplomatic practices.

Sources added that Kaymakci told Schulz that the conviction of the independent Turkish judiciary cannot be questioned by any institution, authority, or country.

RECOMMENDED

Noting that Türkiye is a state of law, Kaymakci stressed that the country is aware of its Constitution and its international obligations, the sources said.

Rejecting attempts to interfere in the Turkish judiciary and political affairs, Türkiye cited the Vienna Convention's principle of non-interference in a country's internal affairs.

On Monday, an Istanbul court sentenced businessman Osman Kavala to an aggravated life sentence on charges of attempting to overthrow the government by financing the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

READ MORE:Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions