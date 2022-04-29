ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported soaring profits despite lower oil and natural gas volumes as the petroleum giants return billions of dollars to shareholders in the wake of lofty crude prices and refining margins.

Both US oil giants scored huge profit increases propelled by crude prices that rose after the Russian assault on Ukraine. But both companies have thus far avoided additional capital spending increases to fund drilling and development in spite of a tightening global energy outlook.

"We continue to invest prudently," said Kathy Mikells, chief financial officer of ExxonMobil, which increased spending on share buybacks by $20 billion.

"We're going to stay disciplined on capital. We've given you a range, we've stuck within the that range ever since we started putting it out there," said Mike Wirth, chief executive of Chevron, which raised its plans for share buybacks to $10 billion per year after previously targeting $5 to $10 billion per year.

Both oil giants are implementing planned 2022 capital spending increases, but ruled out additional investment.

READ MORE:EU's measures against Russian oil, gas will take 'months'

Russia hit

After a dreadful 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdowns that devastated petroleum demand, oil companies returned to profitability in 2021 and have continued to see earnings soar this year.

ExxonMobil's first-quarter profits more than doubled to $5.5 billion, as a strong market for energy commodities more than offset $3.4 billion in one-time costs connected to its withdrawal from the vast Sakhalin offshore oil field following Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

Revenues rose 52.4 percent to $87.7 billion.

At Chevron, profits came in at $6.3 billion, more than four times the year-ago level on a 70 percent rise in revenues to $54.4 billion.

Friday's eye-popping profits could add to cries of oil industry "profiteering" from congressional Democrats, who plan legislation in the wake of painful gasoline price hikes. Petroleum industry officials have dismissed the effort as "political posturing."

Oil prices have generally lingered above $100 a barrel after spiking to around $130 a barrel in early March shortly after the Russian attacks on Ukraine.