A powerful blast has ripped through a Sunni mosque in western Kabul, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15.

Bismillah Habib, deputy spokesperson for the interior ministry, said the blast had hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul at around 2 pm local time (1000 GMT).

"The blast occurred two hours after Friday prayers as worshippers were performing rituals," Habib said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Bloodied victims of the explosion were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul, according to eyewitnesses.

Mohammad Sabir, a resident in the area, said he had seen people being loaded into ambulances after the explosion.

"The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked," he said.

A nurse at a nearby hospital who declined to be named said they had received several injured people in critical condition from the attack.

READ MORE:Deaths as multiple blasts rock Afghanistan