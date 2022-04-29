WORLD
Deadly blast rips through Kabul mosque
A deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry said the explosion hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul after Friday prayers "as worshippers were performing rituals."
The incident comes amidst a spate of attacks on Afghan places of worship and civilian targets during the holy month of Ramadan. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 29, 2022

A powerful blast has ripped through a Sunni mosque in western Kabul, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15.

Bismillah Habib, deputy spokesperson for the interior ministry, said the blast had hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul at around 2 pm local time (1000 GMT).

"The blast occurred two hours after Friday prayers as worshippers were performing rituals," Habib said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Bloodied victims of the explosion were ferried in ambulances to a hospital in central Kabul, according to eyewitnesses.

Mohammad Sabir, a resident in the area, said he had seen people being loaded into ambulances after the explosion.

"The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked," he said.

A nurse at a nearby hospital who declined to be named said they had received several injured people in critical condition from the attack.

Series of attacks

A wave of deadly bombings has rocked the country in the last two weeks of the holy month of Ramadan, killing dozens of civilians.

Some of the strikes have been claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Many of the attacks have targeted the Shia religious minority, however Sunni mosques have also been attacked.

Bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shia Muslims in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least nine people.

Last Friday, a blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Kunduz, killing 33 people.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, who ousted the US-backed Afghan government in August, have vowed to crack down on Daesh but analysts say the terror group remains a key security challenge to the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
