Russia's parliament chief has accused Ukraine of effectively mortgaging itself to the United States by seeking to tap billions of dollars of weapons loans proposed by US President Joe Biden.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, accused the United States on Friday of seeking to profit from the conflict while indebting future generations of Ukrainians.

"Lend-Lease is a commodity loan, and not cheap: many future generations of Ukrainian citizens will pay for all the ammunition, equipment and food that the United States will supply," Volodin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is driving the country into a debt pit," he added.

Biden on Thursday asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, and the Ukrainian president pleaded with lawmakers to give the request a swift approval.

Supplying weapons on loan