The Netherlands Security and Intelligence Agency (AIVD) in its latest report has warned that the possibility of terrorist attacks by extreme right-wing groups in the country is increasing.

The "AIVD 2021" report, which compiles national dangers to the country, was released on Thursday.

According to the report, there is a risk that radical ideologies in the country will lead to extremist intentions and the use of violence.

Noting that extreme right-wing groups gained more followers and drew more attention in 2021, it stated that these groups applauded chaos, excluded minorities, and turned a blind eye to violence with the aim of a violent revolution in the Netherlands.

It further noted that a violence-prone movement is becoming more prevalent among far-right groups, and its members glorify violence in closed online chat groups.

