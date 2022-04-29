Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold $4 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, in sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.

He sold 4.4 million shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, equating to 2.6% of his stake in the company, US securities filings showed on Thursday.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

This is his first Tesla stock sale since he offloaded $16.4 billion worth of shares in November and December after polling Twitter users about selling 10 percent of his stake in the electric car maker.

The sale came after Musk on Monday clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

Concern among Tesla investors

As part of his deal to buy Twitter, Musk said he would provide a $21 billion equity commitment.