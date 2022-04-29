TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'reciprocates' to Greek airspace breach
Ankara rejects Greece's claims of airspace violations, saying Turkish air forces reciprocated provocative flights by Greek jets over the Aegean Sea.
Türkiye and Greece, two NATO allies, are at loggerheads in Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 29, 2022

Türkiye has rejected allegations by Greece of airspace violations and overflights in the Aegean Sea, saying instead Athens "started and escalated the tension" to which Ankara reacted. 

"The statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece concerning the incidents that took place between the air forces of the two countries in the Aegean Sea on 27 April 2022 do not reflect the truth," Tanju Bilgic, spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilgic noted that from April 26-28, the Greek Air Force conducted provocative flights in close proximity to the Turkish coast and repeatedly violated Turkish air space over the southwestern towns of Didim, Datca and Dalaman.

"The Turkish Air Force reciprocated to these provocative flights and violations in accordance with their rules of engagement. Given that Greece was the party that started and escalated the said tension, making unfounded allegations against Türkiye is totally incompatible with the recent positive agenda and good neighbourly relations between the two countries," he said.

No change of policy in Aegean

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he has informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of the incident.

Türkiye expects the Greek side to put an end to its provocative rhetoric and actions and sincerely support the Confidence Building Measures process initiated both bilaterally and within NATO so that such incidents do not recur in the future, said Bilgic.

"There is no change in Türkiye's position towards the settlement of all Aegean disputes, including the breadth of airspace, in accordance with international law and within a framework of sincere dialogue with Greece," he added.

SOURCE:AA
