A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia has discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded.

The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10-metres-long, while other "megaraptors" were no longer than nine metres, said Mauro Aranciaga Rolando, one of the scientists who participated in the discovery.

"This animal is very large in size and we were able to recover a lot of remains," Aranciaga Rolando told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday when the fossils were shown at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Argentine Museum in the capital Buenos Aires.

The fossils were discovered in March 2019 in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, days before strict Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were enforced, said the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, to which the experts who found the dinosaur belong.

Two Japanese scientists also participated in the Argentine expedition.