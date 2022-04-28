Roughly $7 billion worth of military equipment transferred to the deposed Afghan government was left behind during the US' chaotic withdrawal from the country in August, according to a report.

The Pentagon does not plan to conduct any operations to "retrieve or destroy” the equipment, according to a congressionally mandated report reviewed by CNN that was dated March 2022.

"The $7.12 billion figure cited in the Department's recent report to Congress corresponds to ANDSF equipment and not US military equipment used by our forces," Army Major Rob Lodewick, a Defense Department spokesperson, told CNN. He was referring to the former government's military forces.

"Nearly all equipment used by US military forces in Afghanistan was either retrograded or destroyed prior to our withdrawal and is not part of the $7.12 billion figure cited in the report," he added.

