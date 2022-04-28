Russia's foreign spy chief has accused the United States and Poland of plotting to gain a sphere of influence in Ukraine, the strongest signal from Moscow that the conflict could end with forced partition of Ukraine between the West and Russia.

Sergei Naryshkin, the chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), cited unpublished intelligence which he said showed that the United States and Poland, NATO allies, were plotting to restore Polish control over part of western Ukraine.

"According to the intelligence received by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Washington and Warsaw are working on plans to establish Poland's tight military and political control over its historical possessions in Ukraine," Naryshkin said on Thursday in a rare statement released by the SVR.

The SVR said the United States was discussing with Poland a plan under which Polish "peacekeeping" forces without a NATO mandate would enter parts of western Ukraine where the chance of a confrontation with Russian forces was low.

The SVR, which after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union took on most of the Soviet-era KGB's foreign spying responsibilities, did not publish its evidence.

The Polish foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment on Naryshkin's comments on Thursday.

Poland supports Ukraine