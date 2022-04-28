WORLD
Assad regime executed dozens of civilians in Syria's Tadamon, video shows
The massacre was carried out by Branch 227 of the regime’s military intelligence in April 2013, the British newspaper Guardian reports.
The massacre took place just a few miles from Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s seat of power.
By Meryem Demirhan
April 28, 2022

The Guardian has published an investigation with footage showing a massacre taking place in Tadamon, near Syrian capital Damascus, in April 2013.

 The investigative report, published on Thursday, is titled “Massacre in Tadamon: how two academics hunted down a Syrian war criminal.” 

 Tadamon is a suburb south of Damascus.

 It was there that groups of civilians were rounded up, sent towards an execution pit, and shot dead.

 The British newspaper reported that the mass grave contained at least 41 bodies following the massacre.

 The bodies were then doused with fuel and set alight.

 In the video footage, soldiers could be heard laughing.

 Chulov said the footage is “one of the most indictable videos from the whole Syrian conflict" and “gives us a glimpse into a previously untold part of the 10-year war.”

 The massacre was carried out by Branch 227 of the regime’s military intelligence, the Guardian reported.

Video recorded by loyalist militia

 The footage was recorded by a new recruit to a loyalist militia, who leaked it first to an opposition activist in France and then to two researchers: Annsar Shahhoud and Prof Ugur Umit Ungor of the University of Amsterdam’s Holocaust and Genocide Center.

 Annsar, a critic of the Assad regime, created an alias on Facebook in order to reach out to regime officials.

 In March 2021, she connected with a man called Amgd Youssuf, who is alleged to be one of the gunmen in the video.

 The two researchers passed on their evidence, comprised of videos, notes, and thousands of hours of interviews, to prosecutors in the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

 The source is safe outside Syria.

