Russia and the US have thanked Türkiye for its role in their prisoner swap of US Marine Trevor Reed and Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in a phone call, for its assistance in the prisoner exchange at an airport in Türkiye on Wednesday.

Erdogan told Putin that Türkiye's role in the exchange is not only a sign of prioritising peace, dialogue and cooperation but also meaningful in terms of mediation efforts.

On Wednesday, the United States also appreciated Türkiye's role.

"As we welcome home Trevor Reed, we are grateful to Türkiye for its role in making his safe return possible," Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, said on Twitter.

"We appreciate our Turkish partners’ assistance on this important matter."

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki reiterated Sullivan's thanks, saying the Biden administration is "very grateful to Türkiye for allowing the exchange to take place in their country."