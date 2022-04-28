Surging food and energy prices stoked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict may lead to "social unrest" in Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

Most countries south of the Sahara are already seeing a slowdown in economic growth from last year, and the impact will be amplified by the rising cost of cereals and fuel, it said.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered a sharp increase in energy and food prices that could undermine food security in the region, raise poverty rates, worsen income inequality, and possibly lead to social unrest," the Fund said in its annual Regional Outlook for Africa.

"The war compounds some of the region's most pressing policy challenges, including the social and economic scarring effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, security risks in several countries, and the challenges posed by climate change."

GDP growth in African countries in 2021 was 4.5 percent, an upward revision from the earlier estimation of 3.7 percent, but this is expected to slow to 3.8 percent over 2022, the IMF said.

'Very worried'

The head of the IMF's African department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, told AFP he was "very worried" by the twin impact of food and higher fuel costs - something that was particularly felt in the great majority of African countries that are not oil or gas exporters.

"This is a shock that hits in a laser light, directed at the poorest," he said.

"Fuel price increases feed into transportation costs, and people providing goods and services will raise their prices because they are now facing higher input costs," he said.