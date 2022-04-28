UK's controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, described as the "anti-refugee bill," has been adopted in the House of Lords, the upper house of Parliament.

The bill was passed in the House of Lords on Wednesday by a vote of 212 to 157.

“It truly is a bleak day for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution,” said Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International's refugees and migrant rights program director for the UK.

The bill would create a two-tier asylum system that would see asylum seekers who have entered the country illegally receive a “lower class” refugee status.

It still needs the approval of Queen Elizabeth to become law.

READ MORE:British nationality law threatens millions with a loss of citizenship