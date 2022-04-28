Jordan has intensified efforts to push Israel to respect the historic status quo of occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque and avoid violent confrontations that could threaten a wider conflict, Jordanian officials and Western diplomats have said.

The officials on Thursday said Jordan had notified Washington it was ready to discuss the issue with Israel after the end of the holy month of Ramadan next week. The aim would be to identify steps that Israel could take to return conditions at the mosque to those of 22 years ago.

Jordan accuses Israel of having gradually changed restrictions on worship at the mosque since 2000.

The new diplomatic effort is "to deal with the roots of the tension and ensure that matters don't explode again," a Jordanian official who requested anonymity said, adding that Washington had recently been given a paper that "clearly" stated the kingdom's position.

Israeli attacks on worshippers during the month of Ramadan at the mosque compound have stoked anger and international concern about a slide back to a wider Israel-Palestine conflict.

A tinder-box for the regional tensions, the compound is the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount and regard it as the holiest site in Judaism.

'Undermining a centuries-old tradition'