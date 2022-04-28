WORLD
3 MIN READ
Report: Cigarette in cockpit behind 2016 EgyptAir disaster
Leak from co-pilot's oxygen mask and combustion of cigarette smoked by pilot or co-pilot may have caused the crash that left 66 people dead, French experts conclude.
Report: Cigarette in cockpit behind 2016 EgyptAir disaster
EgyptAir flight MS804 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on May 19, 2016 on its way to Cairo from Paris, killing everyone on board. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 28, 2022

An EgyptAir crash in 2016 that killed 66 people in the Mediterranean was likely caused by fire, sparked by a cigarette, that started in the cockpit, according to the conclusions of French experts contained in documents.

According to a 134-page document seen by Italian daily Corriere della Sera and sent to the Paris court of appeal in March, a fire on board was likely to have been caused by the conjunction of two factors.

These were a leak from the co-pilot's oxygen mask and the combustion of a cigarette smoked by the pilot or co-pilot.

EgyptAir flight MS804 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on May 19, 2016, on its way to Cairo from Paris, killing everyone on board.

Egypt's aviation minister had initially said a terrorist attack, rather than lack of maintenance, was more likely to have brought down the plane.

France's aviation safety agency, however, said the aircraft transmitted automated messages indicating smoke in the cabin and a fault in the flight control unit minutes before losing contact.

Black box recordings corroborate the French experts' hypothesis, according to the Italian newspaper.

The experts in particular isolated two "rustling" sounds coming from the microphone incorporated into the co-pilot's mask, a few minutes before the accident, probably indicating a strong flow of air, the mask having been put on "emergency" mode.

The fire itself was started by "a spark or a flame" probably caused by a cigarette.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Smoke detected in EgyptAir jetliner minutes before crash

'Preferred hypothesis' 

In June 2018, two experts requested by investigating judges in Paris highlighted the replacement, three days before the crash, of the box containing the co-pilot's oxygen mask, for unknown reasons.

"The replacement of this equipment requires very careful verification ..., oxygen leaks being particularly dangerous," they had said.

And in a report published in July 2018, the French Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Bureau (BEA) claimed that its "preferred hypothesis" was "that a fire broke out in the cockpit ..., a fire which developed rapidly and led to the loss of control of the aircraft".

The document revealed by Il Corriere della Sera also revealed that the two pilots said they were "tired by this night flight and the lack of sleep".

However, the information available to the legal experts suggested that "the rest schedules were respected".

Those killed in the crash included 40 Egyptians and 15 French citizens.

READ MORE:Signals from EgyptAir black box detected

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire