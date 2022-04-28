The scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty has been appointed foreign minister, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country's leadership.

At just 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world's youngest foreign ministers on Wednesday but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born –– including relations with arch-rival India.

Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.

Khan has alleged that the United States backed a conspiracy to topple him just because he refused Washington's advice not to visit Russia in February, a charge Washington denies.

Bhutto's first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif on Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan's struggling economy.

Sharif is likely to seek financial support from Riyadh to help build the country's foreign reserves, which have fallen to $10.8 billion, hardly enough to pay for two months of imports.

Bhutto said in a Twitter post he was "honoured" and humbled to take the oath as foreign minister.

He and his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) "will play our part in restoring democracy, passing electoral reforms, fighting for a fairer economy & advocating Pakistans case on the world stage," he wrote.

READ MORE:Imran Khan demands elections as tens of thousands rally in Pakistan

Political baggage

Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

His grandfather also served as foreign minister in the mid-1960s and was the founder of the PPP that Bhutto now leads.