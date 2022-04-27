Ongoing armed clashes in Sudan's troubled Darfur region have killed at least 213 people in recent days, with the UN human rights chief saying she was "appalled" at the spike in violence.

Members of the Massalit community and Arab fighters have clashed since Friday in and around the West Darfur state capital El Geneina, the latest ethnic violence in the vast, arid and impoverished region long awash with guns.

Heavy shooting was reported on Wednesday evening in El Geneina, said Adam Regal from the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent aid group.

"Guns are being fired extensively," Regal said. "The situation is very dangerous."

Fighting amidst coup

The fighting, which comes as Sudan grapples with the fallout from a coup six months ago led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, has seen hospitals attacked, a police station destroyed and a market burned to the ground, according to the United Nations.

At least 213 people have been killed in three days of violence, according to the state governor.

The clashes have centered on Krink, a locality of nearly 500,000 people some 1,100 kilometres west of Sudan's capital Khartoum.

West Darfur governor Khamees Abkar called the attacks a "massive crime", noting that 201 people were killed and 103 wounded on Sunday alone.

It is the latest in several rounds of recent clashes pitting the Massalit – largely settled farmers – against semi-nomadic Arab pastoralist groups.

'Mass casualties'