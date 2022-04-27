Israel's housing policies in occupied East Jerusalem amount to "racial segregation and discrimination" against the Palestinian people and a violation of their human rights, a group of UN experts have said.

The experts made their assessment on Thursday based on reports that Palestinians have been subject to "discriminatory zoning and planning."

These measures restrict access to housing, safe drinking water and sanitation, and other essential services, including health care and educational facilities.

"The discriminatory zoning and planning regime in East Jerusalem, which prioritise zoning for Israeli settlements and limits housing options for Palestinians, clearly amounts to segregation based on race, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin," the experts said in a statement.

"Racially segregated settlements have had significant and lasting consequences on the standards of living of the Palestinian people," they noted.

They called attention to the detrimental effect of the measures on Palestinians and Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

They cited a report to the UN Human Rights Council in March that said Israel's 55-year occupation of the Palestinian territory constitutes "apartheid."

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank, injure others

'Collective punishment'