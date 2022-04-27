WORLD
Over a dozen Muslim worshippers killed in Ethiopia's Amhara region
An attack by an unknown group left at least 20 Muslim worshiper dead, says a regional leader.
Amhara regional administration says the incident is under investigation.
By Elis Gjevori
April 27, 2022

At least 20 Muslim worshippers have been killed in Ethiopia's Amhara region in clashes with unidentified armed men.

"The incident happened yesterday when Muslims were on their way to bury an individual," Seid Muhammed, president of the Amhara Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Seid said the armed men threw an explosive device at the Muslim crowd in the town of Gondar, killing three people and wounding five. The other victims died in ensuing clashes.

"There were looting of shops and there were attempts to set fire to three mosques. One mosque suffered minor damage where its mat was set on fire," he said.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration, said the incident was under investigation and he would give an update later.

In 2019, authorities arrested five people suspected of burning down four mosques in the town of Motta in the same region.

READ MORE:Hundreds of Ethiopia's Tigray soldiers seek asylum in Sudan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
