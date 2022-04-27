Internet services were down or running slowly in several French cities after suspected acts of vandalism targeting fibre optic cables, one operator and the economy ministry have said.

Telecoms group Free announced on Wednesday “multiple malicious acts” targeting its cables overnight, while the economy ministry said it had been informed of “cut cables” as the source of the problems.

French media reported that underground cables had been cut in Fresnes-en-Woëvre (Meuse), Meaux and Souppes-sur-Loing (Seine-et-Marne) and Le Coudray-Montceaux (Essonne). These networks supply the Paris-Lille, Paris-Strasbourg and Paris-Lyon long-distance internet connections.

READ MORE:France slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'

'Multiple malicious acts'

Free said it had been the victim of “multiple malicious acts” including in Reims and Graveline. It added that engineers had been working on the problem since 4am.