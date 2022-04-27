Ten retired members of Colombia's military have admitted to victims' families their roles in the assassination of 120 civilians that were later presented as rebels killed in combat.

It was the first public admission by the former soldiers on Tuesday that they had made people disappear before killing them in cold blood.

One general, four colonels and five officers, as well as a civilian, were due to make their confessions to the special tribunal set up as part of the 2016 peace deal that ended a half-century of conflict between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

The "false positives" scandal in which murdered civilians were passed off as enemy combatants is the largest ever to have rocked Colombia's armed forces.

"I ask you to clear our family names ... they were rural workers, not subversives, guerrillas and thugs as they were branded," said Eduvina Becerra, the partner of Jose Ortega, a murdered farmer.

Around 50 of the victims' family members showed up to the university theater in Ocana, close to Colombia's northern border with Venezuela, where the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) hearing took place.

"I acknowledge and accept my responsibility as co-perpetrator" of the murders that took place between 2007 and 2008, said Nestor Gutierrez, a former non-commissioned officer in the army.

"We murdered innocent people, peasants," said Gutierrez, promising to "clarify it here before the judgment, before the world, before the country."