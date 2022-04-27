Wednesday, April 27, 2022

UK diplomat: Allies should send tanks, planes

Britain's top diplomat has said the Western allies should send tanks, planes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying "inaction would be the greatest provocation."

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "this is a time for courage, not caution." Despite Truss' call for jets, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said there were "no plans" for the UK to send planes to Ukraine.

Truss also said Russia's attack on Ukraine must be a wake-up call for international institutions. She called for a new focus on "military strength, economic security and deeper global alliances."

US: War shows need to reject Russian oil, gas

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that Russia's attack on Ukraine "screams" that the world needs to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and instead move toward other forms of energy.

At an international forum on offshore wind energy in Atlantic City, Granholm said the US as well as its energy industries "are on a war footing," and called for a rapid acceleration of renewable energy including offshore wind power.

Her comments were echoed by Kadri Simson, the European Commissioner for Energy, who noted that Europe recently committed itself to a large-scale move away from Russian fossil fuel imports, and considers wind energy an important part of that transition.

Their comments came as Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries.

UN chief Guterres pledges to expand humanitarian support

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced his arrival in Kiev following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Canada sanctions more than 200 loyal to Putin

The Canadian government has said that it has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.

The Canadian sanctions are focused on the renewed Russian attempt to annex areas of the Donbass by targeting people attempting to support the next phase of the two-month-old conflict.

“Canada will not stand idly by and watch President Putin and his accomplices attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine with impunity,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. “International law must be respected.”

Microsoft discloses onslaught of Russian cyberattacks

Russian government hackers carried out multiple cyber operations against Ukraine that appeared to support Moscow's military attacks and online propaganda campaigns, Microsoft said in a report.

The reported intrusions - some of which have not been previously disclosed - suggest that hacking has played a bigger role in the conflict than what has been publicly known.

The digital onslaught, which Microsoft said began one year prior to Russia's onslaught on Feb 24, may have laid the groundwork for different military missions, researchers found. Between Feb 23 and April 8, Microsoft said, it observed a total of 37 Russian destructive cyberattacks inside Ukraine.

Italian president urges world to achieve ceasefire

The Italian president has called on the international community to achieve a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and initiate a roadmap for peace.

Addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Sergio Mattarella said: “The international community has a task: to obtain a ceasefire and restart with the construction of a respectful and shared international framework that leads to peace.”

Mattarella, who is the head of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, told European lawmakers at the Strasbourg-based assembly’s spring session that the European continent is living with the nightmare of war again due to Russia’s “atrocious invasion of Ukraine,” which is disguised under the expression of “national interest.”

Russia suspended from UN tourism body over Ukraine

The United Nation's tourism body has suspended Russia from the agency over its attacks on Ukraine, arguing that it had breached its statutes.

Most of the 159 member states of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) backed the move, taken at an extraordinary general assembly, said a spokesperson for the Madrid-based body.

The motion, which required a two-thirds majority, was proposed by 22 member states including Spain, Japan, Poland and France in March.

Putin warns of 'lightning response' to intervention in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has warned that if any other country intervenes in Moscow's operations in Ukraine, Russia will launch a quick-fire military response.

Speaking to lawmakers, Putin said that "if anyone sets out to intervene in the current events from the outside and creates unacceptable threats for us that are strategic in nature, they should know that our response... will be lightning-fast".

The Russian leader said that the military would not hesitate to use the most modern weaponry.

"We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having. We won't boast about it: we'll use them, if needed. And I want everyone to know that," Putin said. "We have already taken all the decisions on this."

Ukraine president invited to G20 summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his Indonesian counterpart had invited him to attend the summit of Group of 20 (G20) major economies to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.

"Had talks with President @jokowi... Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit," he said in a tweet, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current G20 chair, by his nickname.

Zelenskiy did not confirm whether he would accept the invitation to the summit on the island of Bali in November. Russia has said its President Vladimir Putin plans to attend.

Ukrainians to decide on issue of joining Russia: Lavrov

Ukrainians will decide themselves on the issue of joining Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"The citizens of Ukraine will determine their own fate. It's up to them, not someone else," Lavrov said at a news conference with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh in Moscow, in response to a question about the possibility of Ukraine's southern regions becoming a part of Russia.

One woman killed in Russian shelling in east Ukraine

A woman was killed in Russian shelling of a hospital in the east Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor has said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the accusation by the Luhansk region's governor, Serhiy Gaidai. Moscow has denied targeting civilians or hospitals in its "special military operation" launched on Feb. 24.

The hospital was one of only two still working in the area, Gaidai said. The other is in nearby Lysychansk.

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee

More than 5.3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In total, 5,317,219 people have fled Ukraine as refugees since February 24, according to the latest data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

That marks an increase of 52,452 over the figure given on Tuesday.

Other European nations could see gas cut: Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that Russia may halt gas supplies to other European customers following a cutoff to Poland and Bulgaria if they also refuse to switch to payment in roubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, argued that the Russian demand to switch to roubles in payments for gas resulted from the Western action to freeze Russian hard currency assets.

He said those were effectively “stolen” by the West in an “unprecedented unfriendly action.”

Poland, Bulgaria get gas from EU neighbours : EU chief

Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Today, the Kremlin failed once again in its attempt to sow division among member states. The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end," von der Leyen said.

UN nuclear agency seeks plant access

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general has said that the level of safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian control in Ukraine, is like a “red light blinking” as his organisation tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA needs access to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, reestablish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the UN agency. And for that, both Russia and Ukraine need t o help.

The plant requires repairs, “and all of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is,” Grossi said. “So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking.”

EU begins emergency gas talks

European Union officials have been holding emergency gas talks following Russia’s decision to abruptly turn off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, according to the bloc’s top official.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the announcement by Gazprom “is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.” Leyen lashed out at what she described as an “unjustified and unacceptable” move underlining “the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.”

Von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, said a meeting of the gas coordination group was underway, adding that the region’s 27 countries are prepared to weather Russia’s cutoffs. “We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows.”

Turkish president, UN secretary-general discuss Ukraine conflict

Russia's offensive in Ukraine was on the agenda in a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the conversation, Guterres briefed Erdogan about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The development comes two days after Guterres met Erdogan in Ankara, and both reaffirmed their common objective to end the war that began on February 24.

Russia withdraws from UN tourism body: UNWTO

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation's tourism body, the UN World Tourism Organization has said ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over its offensive in Ukraine.

"Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia's suspension "is effective immediately".