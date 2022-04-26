Elon Musk, the world's richest man who struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion has signalled support for free speech "which matches the law", sparking criticism and accusations that Musk is clueless and his definition of what constitutes free speech is "problematic."

Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" has been saying he would encourage no holds barred exchanges between the network's 400 million users.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old billionaire tweeted, "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law."

"I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask [the] government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

Musk's fresh comments ignited a barrage of reactions, with many commentators slamming his arguments.

"Totally cool that the guy who bought a major media platform has no idea what free speech means," Seth Masket, a political scientist who teaches at the University of Denver wrote on Twitter.

"I don't mean he's wrong, I mean his definition is unintelligible."

Tom Bacon, a freelancer writer said that Twitter's freedom of speech policy will not necessarily correlate with every country's laws.

"Twitter is an international platform. The law in one country is different from the law in another; indeed, the will of the people in one country is different from the will of the people in another," Bacon said.

"I strongly suspect you're [Musk] going to wind up regretting this acquisition."