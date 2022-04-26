The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki has said after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear programme.

"Yes it definitely worries us," Psaki said on Tuesday, adding the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken said the United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran amid a prolonged standoff in talks.

Facing criticism of the deal during an appearance before Congress, Blinken called the 2015 agreement imperfect but better than the alternatives.

"We continue to believe that getting back into compliance with the agreement would be the best way to address the nuclear challenge posed by Iran and to make sure that an Iran that is already acting with incredible aggression doesn't have a nuclear weapon," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We've tested the other proposition, which was pulling out of the agreement, trying to exert more pressure," he said.

The result, he said, is that the "breakout time" for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb if it so chooses is "down to a matter of weeks" after the deal pushed it beyond a year.

