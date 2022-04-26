Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion is set to transform the social media platform into a privately held company, with Musk saying the social network has “tremendous potential” which he looks forward to unlocking.

The reactions to the deal on Capitol Hill have been mixed, with conservative lawmakers hailing it as a victory for free speech and Democrats more critical of the move.

“Free speech is making a comeback,” tweeted Jim Jordan, a Republican Congressman from Ohio.

“Big Tech cannot continue to silence people – they are not and should not be the arbiters of truth,” tweeted Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. “It is time to replace Big Tech censorship with the battle of ideas and I am hopeful for a new free speech direction at @Twitter.”

“This is a huge win against the woke mob and haters of free speech! I would encourage @elonmusk to immediately: - Allow all factually true and legal content to be posted – Restore the accounts of all duly elected government officials,” said Republican Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana.

Musk claims to be an outspoken advocate of free speech, a topic he addressed Monday on his Twitter account. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” he said.

He also cited its importance in a statement announcing the deal.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”