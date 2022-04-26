Actor Johnny Depp has been suing his former wife actress Amber Heard for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 calling herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

“I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” Heard wrote at the time of the height of the #metoo movement.

Although Heard did not name the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the op-ed, Depp alleges that the piece ruined his career by branding him as an abuser and leading to Disney and Warner Brothers dropping him from their franchises.

Heard, 36, had also filed for divorce and a restraining order against him in 2016 over claims that he was physically abusive towards her, an order she has since withdrawn.

Seeking $50 million in damages, the three-time Oscar nominee has denied ever being physically abusive towards Heard and has claimed repeatedly at the trial that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Heard is counter suing Depp for $100 million, alleging he orchestrated a public smear campaign against her by saying she was faking her domestic violence claims and injuries.

She says the demise of the 58-year-old’s career was his own doing due to his substance abuse and money management issues.

As reporters and fans crowd the Fairfax County court in Northern Virginia and international audiences tune in to the livestream aired by outlets such as Court TV and Law & Crime Network, here we break down the trial:

What is defamation and how do you prove it?

Defamation is the action of damaging the reputation of someone. These defamatory statements can be written (known as libel) or oral (known as slander).

In the United States, to show defamation took place a plaintiff must not only prove that the defendant lied about them but that this lie was published or communicated to a third party and done so negligently or out of actual malice.

In addition, the plaintiff must prove they suffered some form of damages due to the false statement and that there was a causal link between the remark and the harm that resulted from it.

When an attorney asked Depp in the trial “what have you lost as a result of Ms Heard making these allegations against you?” His response was: “Nothing less than everything.”

The defamation suit was filed in Virginia, where the Depp-Heard trial is taking place, because The Post houses its printing press and online server in Fairfax County. Although, the Post itself is not being sued by Depp for defamation.

Two years prior, he lost a libel case in London against the Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

What has been the public response so far?

From the infamous 2015 fight which left Depp with a severed finger to substance abuse binges and a debate over feces in their bed, their tumultuous former relationship has grabbed international attention.

Both Heard and Depp have fan bases that have railed in support of them during one of the biggest celebrity court cases in recent memory.

Depp fans have arguably been louder – crowding the courtroom and receiving warnings from the Judge Penney Azcarate and deputies against laughing and cheering. One even brought emotional support alpacas to the courthouse to cheer Depp up, reports the Post.