The United Nations has warned that more than eight million Ukrainians could flee as refugees this year and doubled its aid appeal for those stuck inside the war-ravaged country.

The UN refugee agency, which initially forecast that up to four million people would flee this year, said on Tuesday it would need $1.85 billion to support refugees in neighbouring countries.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said it was "anyone's guess as to when we will reach this 8.3-million figure," stressing that "the situation is highly dynamic."

"These displacements are still occurring every day. Every hour we are seeing people continue to flee Ukraine," she told reporters in Geneva, adding that the displacements show overburdening expansion and rapidity.

Nearly 5.3 million Ukrainians have already fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-fledged offensive on February 24, fuelling Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

After just two months of war, the Ukraine conflict appears set to soon produce more refugees than Syria, which after 11 years of civil conflict saw 6.8 million of its nationals register as refugees.

Millions stranded