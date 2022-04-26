At least three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed in a suicide attack believed to have been carried out by a separatist group on the campus of a state-run university in southern Pakistan.

In the city of Karachi, a woman suicide bomber affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army targeted a vehicle on Tuesday, causing the casualties, the group said.

Muqadas Haider, a police official, told reporters that three of the deceased were Chinese teachers; two of them women.

At least three others were wounded in the incident near the gate of the China-built Confucius Institute, a Chinese language learning centre located inside the University of Karachi.

The "Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility of today's self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi", the separatist group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, said in a statement published in English on Telegram.

The mission was the first to be carried out be a female operative, he added.

