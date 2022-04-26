The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of the veto.

Tuesday's resolution, which was adopted by consensus by the 193-member assembly with the bang of its president’s gavel and a burst of applause, does not eliminate or limit the veto power of the permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

But for the first time it will require the General Assembly “to hold a debate on the situation” that sparks a veto in the Security Council within 10 working days, and to give precedence on the list of speakers to the permanent member who cast the veto.

The assembly isn’t required to take or consider any action, but the discussion could put veto-wielders on the spot and let a raft of other countries be heard.

Liechtenstein’s UN ambassador, Christian Wenaweser, who spearheaded the resolution, has said it aims “to promote the voice of all of us who are not veto- holders, and who are not on the Security Council, on matters of international peace and security because they affect all of us.”

Almost 100 countries joined Liechtenstein in co-sponsoring the reform, including the United States, Britain and France - a rapid rally of support that caused widespread surprise at the UN.

Neither Russia nor China were among the sponsors, though. A diplomat from one of the two countries, who asked not to be named, criticised the move, saying it will "divide" the UN even further.

'To promote multilateralism'