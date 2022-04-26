A Palestinian has been killed after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp" which is near Jericho, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the incident was under investigation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the "undercover" forces raided the camp overnight.

Violence has surged in Israel and the occupied West Bank as Israeli forces increased military presence and violent crackdowns around holy sites during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Jewish holiday of Passover and Christian Easter celebrations.