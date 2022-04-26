WORLD
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Twenty-year old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat is the 25th Palestinian to have been killed in military raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since late March.
Oweidat was killed by live bullets to the head following an Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
April 26, 2022

A Palestinian has been killed after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp" which is near Jericho, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the incident was under investigation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the "undercover" forces raided the camp overnight.

Violence has surged in Israel and the occupied West Bank as Israeli forces increased military presence and violent crackdowns around holy sites during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Jewish holiday of Passover and Christian Easter celebrations.

Oweidat is the 25th Palestinian to have been killed in military raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since late March.

Israeli forces have been attacking worshippers in the compound of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem throughout the month of April during the month of Ramadan, sparking fears of another Israeli war on Gaza after an 11-day war last year was triggered by similar unrest.

SOURCE:AFP
