Asia facing 'stagflationary outlook' amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Region faces "stagflationary" risk, a senior IMF official warns, citing Ukraine conflict, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty.
Governments will need strong responses, starting with targeted aid to poor families most harmed by higher prices, IMF says. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 26, 2022

Asian nations, like the rest of the world, are being battered by countervailing forces such as the conflict in Ukraine that are raising prices while holding back growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

"The region faces a stagflationary outlook, with growth being lower than previously expected, and inflation being higher," said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf on Monday, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

The regional outlook, which follows the World Economic Outlook released last week, shows the growth forecast for Asia was cut to 4.9 percent, impacted by the slowdown in China, which is having ripple effects on other closely-linked economies.

Inflation is now expected to rise 3.2 percent this year, a full point higher than expected in January, she said.

"Despite the downgrade, Asia remains the world's most dynamic region, and an important source of global growth," Gulde-Wolf said in remarks prepared for delivery to a press briefing.

But the Russian attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow have driven up food and fuel prices worldwide, while major central banks are raising interest rates to combat inflation, which will pressure countries with high debt loads.

Unexpected slowdown

A larger-than-expected slowdown in China due to prolonged or more widespread Covid-19 lockdowns or a longer-than-expected slump in the property market presents "a significant risk for the region."

"This a challenging time for policymakers as they try to address pressures on growth and tackle rising inflation," the IMF official said, noting that the headwinds will exacerbate the damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outlooks vary within the region, depending on countries' reliance on imported energy and links to China, with growth in Pacific island nations slowing sharply, while Australia saw a slight upgrade, she said.

Governments will need strong responses, starting with targeted aid to poor families most harmed by higher prices, the IMF said.

Many will need to tighten monetary policy amid rising inflation, while those with high debt loads may have to cut spending and even seek debt relief, the fund economists said in a blog post.

"Slower growth and rising prices, coupled with the challenges of war, infection and tightening financial conditions, will exacerbate the difficult policy trade-off between supporting recovery and containing inflation and debt," the blog said.

SOURCE:AFP
