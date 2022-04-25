A Turkish Court has announced the verdict on Gezi Parki case in which 17 people including Osman Kavala stood on trial.

Kavala was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye.

The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt.

It ordered that those convicted, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested.