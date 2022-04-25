TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case
Eight of the 17 defendants including Osman Kavala were sentenced to different prison terms for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye.
Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case
The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 25, 2022

A Turkish Court has announced the verdict on Gezi Parki case in which 17 people including Osman Kavala stood on trial.

Kavala was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye. 

The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt.

It ordered that those convicted, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested.

RECOMMENDED

Kavala was arrested over criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests in November 2017.

READ MORE: Türkiye rebuffs US call to release Osman Kavala

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat