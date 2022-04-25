Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have met to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirm their shared goal of ending the hostilities.

Erdogan said both parties' shared their expectations and approaches to halting the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting in Ankara on Monday.

The leaders reaffirmed their "common objective" of ending the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible," the United Nations said in a statement earlier on Monday.

The UN statement said the leaders "stressed the urgent need for effective access through humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver much needed assistance to impacted communities."

Guterres expressed his support for Türkiye's "on-going diplomatic efforts in relation to the war in Ukraine," noting that he and Erdogan "agreed to stay in contact to follow up on ongoing initiatives."

In addition, Erdogan said he will have a phone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

