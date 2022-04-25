TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Guterres reaffirm shared goal of ending conflict in Ukraine
UN Secretary General Guterres expressed his support and gratitude to President Erdogan for Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Erdogan, Guterres reaffirm shared goal of ending conflict in Ukraine
Erdogan's meeting with Guterres comes ahead of Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar's participation in a meeting over Ukraine in Germany. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 25, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have met to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirm their shared goal of ending the hostilities.

Erdogan said both parties' shared their expectations and approaches to halting the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting in Ankara on Monday.

The leaders reaffirmed their "common objective" of ending the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible," the United Nations said in a statement earlier on Monday.

The UN statement said the leaders "stressed the urgent need for effective access through humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver much needed assistance to impacted communities."

Guterres expressed his support for Türkiye's "on-going diplomatic efforts in relation to the war in Ukraine," noting that he and Erdogan "agreed to stay in contact to follow up on ongoing initiatives."

In addition, Erdogan said he will have a phone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Erdogan: A just peace between Russia and Ukraine will have no losers

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's push to halt hostilities

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on March 29 were seen as a breakthrough in the push to halt hostilities that began on February 24.

After the meeting, a Ukrainian negotiator said Kiev wants Türkiye among the countries that will be guarantors in any deal with Moscow.

Türkiye also brought together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in its southern resort city of Antalya in March, the first meeting of senior government officials from the two sides since the start of the conflict.

Erdogan's meeting with Guterres comes ahead of Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar's participation in a meeting in Germany on Tuesday.

The Ukraine Security Consultative Group will take place at NATO's Ramstein Air Base with the defence ministers of 30 nations including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The meeting is hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, and will focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related security issues facing NATO allies and partners.

READ MORE: Altun stresses Türkiye's efforts to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting