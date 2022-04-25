Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has issued a decree that will effectively ban a movement critical of Indian influence in the country.

The decree issued last week, defines the ‘India Out’ movement, led by opposition leader and former president Abdulla Yameen of the Progressive Party of the Maldives (PPM), as a “threat to national security.” The decree says the “campaign against India” exploits the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed under the constitution” and that the campaign is aimed at “disrupting the long-standing bilateral relations between the Maldives and India.”

It cites the 1966 International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination and other national and international law as the basis for the decree, adding that the “hate campaign against India has reached levels that threaten national security.”

The opposition coalition rejected the accusations of hate speech, and instead slammed the President for issuing a decree that “suspend[s] the people’s right to freedom of expression in voicing [their opposition] against the illegal stationing of Indian military forces in the Maldives.”

“This marks a dark day in the history of the Maldives as for the first time a sitting president has actively elected to abandon his own people and protect the interests of a foreign military,” said a statement by the opposition Progressive Congress Coalition.

The move by the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) follows a decision by the country’s National Security Council that the campaign constitutes a threat to national security.