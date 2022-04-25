While the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been continuing with great ferocity since February 24, politicians and leaders of all stripes in the West outdid themselves over the definition of war crimes allegedly committed by the Russian army against Ukrainian civilians. Leaving aside the mutual recriminations of the warring parties over massacres committed, US President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine, slamming Russian President Putin for "trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian."

Regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, Biden is not the only Western leader who has accused Russia of genocide. The US president, of all people, accuses Moscow of committing genocide against Ukraine, while Washington, in recent decades, under the pretext of the "war on terror" or "possession of weapons of mass destruction," carried out military interventions in states such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people were killed in the US Army operations, and even more than one million civilians were slaughtered just in Iraq.

The United Nations Genocide Convention

First of all, the term genocide is a legal definition. It comes from the Greek word for origin, descent (genos) and the Latin word caedere, which means to murder and slaughter. The idea behind the UN Genocide Convention, which was adopted in 1948 and came into force in 1951, originally came from the Polish-Jewish jurist Raphael Lemkin.

In simple terms, genocide circumscribes all crimes committed with the intent "to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, or religious group." According to the UN Register, it was the US that, after the adoption of the UN Genocide Convention, made two reservations and issued a detailed statement of understanding.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, has refused to call the Russian army's actions in Ukraine a genocide. In Macron's view, an "escalation of words" does not contribute to peace. He said that the Russian army had indeed waged war in Ukraine, but he has been cautious about using such a term. In an interview with a French radio station, Macron explicitly said the term genocide should be defined by lawyers and not by politicians.

Opportunistic approach

Both US President Biden and French President Macron have commented on the Russian army's actions in Ukraine, and the meandering opportunistic approach to the term genocide is clear from the remarks of both presidents.

The West's double standards come to the fore precisely in the uncritical use of terms such as genocide. It is always used when political interests take precedence over internationally binding agreements such as the UN Genocide Convention, and the Convention has been deliberately undermined by Armenian lobby organisations and their supporters for years.

Was it not the French parliament that in 2001 classified the resettlement of the Armenian population during World War I as "genocide"? Didn't Emmanuel Macron proclaim "April 24 Remembrance Day" in France in 2019 by presidential decree, fulfilling an election promise to the influential Armenian electorate in France?