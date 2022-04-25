WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering
The United States blocked billions of dollars of central bank assets made up in part of aid money for the country accumulated over decades after the Taliban took over.
UN warns US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering
Central bank funds have been frozen since August as the Taliban took over and foreign forces withdrew. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 25, 2022

UN independent experts have warned that The United States and Taliban authorities have been contributing to the suffering of women in Afghanistan through asset freezes.

"While gender-based violence has been a long-standing and severe threat to women and girls, it has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US...," said a United Nations statement on Monday.

The UN and foreign governments, including Washington, have condemned moves by the Taliban to backtrack on women's rights commitments such as on girls' education in the months following their takeover in August 2021.

However, the statement by 14 UN independent rights experts also blamed the US government for making life worse for Afghan women through blocking billions of dollars of central bank assets made up in part of aid money for the country accumulated over decades.

It also blamed the Taliban's "widening gender-based discrimination" for deteriorating women's rights.

The current humanitarian crisis where 23 million are reliant on food aid is having a "disproportionate impact" on women and children, the statement added.

READ MORE:World Bank: Some 37% Afghan families don't have enough money to buy food

RECOMMENDED

Frozen funds

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order in February to renew the freeze on Central bank funds and said it was working to free up half of that money to help the Afghan people.

The UN experts appointed by the Geneva-based Rights Council called the order's provisions "overly broad."

The experts also said they were resulting in "over-zealous compliance with sanctions thus preventing people of Afghanistan from any access to basic humanitarian goods".

Under international human rights law, governments including the United States have an obligation to ensure their activities do not result in rights violations, the statement said.

The experts said they formerly relayed their concerns and recommendations to Washington. They have not yet received a reply, they said.

READ MORE:Donors fall short of $4.4B aid as UN paints picture of Afghanistan's hunger

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting