Antique bentwood chairs, chequerboard floors, high ceilings, wooden counters, a grandfather’s clock, humongous glass jars holding biscuits and cookies, vintage posters from colonial times on the walls with peeling paint, and wooden tables with marble tops and huge wall-mounted mirrors which are not only decorative but a way to keep an eye on the staff and customers—this is a walk into the sepia past.

Waiters balancing trays laden with famed Irani chai and bun maska (bread and butter) as well as kheema pao (eggs and minced meat with bread) walk briskly through the aisles, serving the patrons.

Mumbai’s Irani cafes are time capsules of nostalgia. These Iranian-style cafes were started by Zoroastrian immigrants and Shia Muslim, who came to Mumbai from Iran to escape famine and persecution by Arab invaders, and also seeking better economic prospects in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Mumbai was a bustling trading centre in those days, as it is today, and already had a community of Parsis, who had come much earlier from Persia 1200 years ago.

Though there are no records of how the Irani cafes started, it is said that some Iranians who worked in Parsi homes used to meet in the evenings and reminisce about their homeland. And when someone served them tea and charged them a small amount, the business idea of starting a café was born. Most of them were good bakers and they started off selling very sweet Irani chai made with condensed milk and delicately flavoured with cardamom and bun maska.

Slowly they started selling more baked goods, then added Parsi food like dhansak, a dish comprising a lentil, vegetable and meat rice.

“These pocket-friendly cafes, many of them situated in South Mumbai, became popular haunts for the hundreds of mill workers in the city who worked at its textile mills, as well as white-collared workers,” says Kurush Dalal, a food anthropologist based in Mumbai.

They were also successful in breaking down social barriers, caste systems and traditional taboos, where people from all walks of life and religions mingled freely and could have a meal or a coffee together. Many working people made a customary visit here every day and read the free newspapers, and had breakfast or coffee before leaving for work.

These no-frills cafes with efficient service and reasonable prices introduced Indians to some of the most famous items on their menus—mutton puffs, akuri (scrambled egg) or berry pulao, baked goods like nan khatai (flaky biscuits) and Salli Boti, a lamb curry stewed with tomatoes and onions.

No two Irani cafes are identical. They do have similar features, but each owner introduced some quirks to the decor. And special menus helped people choose their ‘favourite’ Irani café. Many had screened off family rooms so that women and children could dine in privacy.

“Many of these cafés were actually modelled on European cafes of that era and were frequented by intellectuals, from journalists and lawyers, pouring over their briefs, to film-makers, and were part and parcel of the nostalgia of those times,” says Dalal.

The nostalgia of those times

Mumbai-based conservation-architect Rahul Chemburkar points out that though Mumbaikars—local residents of the city—considered corner plots inauspicious, Irani cafes were primarily housed in such locations.