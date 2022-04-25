Twitter shares have climbed at the open of Wall Street trading amid reports the company will soon accept Elon Musk's takeover offer, though indices generally declined.

About 10 minutes into trading, Twitter stock was trading 3.7 percent higher on Monday. However the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.5 percent at 12,778.57, and the broad-based S&P 500 had lost 0.7 percent to 4,240.83.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 0.5 percent to 33,639.01.

Earlier, the New York Times reported Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Musk negotiated over his bid to buy the social media platform.

The Times, citing people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify, said on Monday the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart.

The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

Last week, Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

But the board decided to negotiate after Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the negotiations were underway.

