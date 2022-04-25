Israeli tanks have fired into southern Lebanon in response to a rocket fired from the country, the Israeli military has said.

Monday's incident along Israel's northern border comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Recent weeks have seen a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, lethal arrest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as clashes in a key Jerusalem holy site.

It has been the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza last year.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel early Monday, causing no damage or injuries.

Shortly after, the military said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It said “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing and there were no special precautions being asked of civilians in the area.

