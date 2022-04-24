India's prime minister has promised peace and development for India-administered Kashmir, during his first public event in the disputed Himalayan territory since it imposed a sweeping security clampdown and annexed it nearly three years ago.

Tight security was in place for Narendra Modi's appearance at Palli village in Jammu province on Sunday, the southern part of India-administered Kashmir.

As he inaugurated new road and hydropower projects, Modi told the gathered crowd of thousands that his government had put the restive region on the path to prosperity.

"I want to tell the youth of the valley [Kashmir province] that they will not have to face the difficulties and travails that their parents and grandparents had to deal with," Modi said.

Sunday's event marked Panchayati Raj, a day that commemorates grassroots democracy – although India-administered Kashmir has been without an elected regional government since 2018.

Its last chief minister was detained during the clampdown and only released more than a year later.

Modi's Hindu nationalist government has sought to quell a long-running armed revolt throughout the disputed Himalayan region.

India nullified the area's limited autonomy and annexed it in August 2019, when authorities arrested thousands and imposed the world's longest internet shut down, seeking to forestall local opposition to the move.

READ MORE:Separatists, soldier killed in disputed Kashmir ahead of Modi's visit

Most militarised region