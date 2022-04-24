Türkiye has rejected and condemned statements made by United States' President Joe Biden regarding the events of 1915.

"Statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are not valid," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday.

"This includes the unfortunate statement made by US President Biden today, which is the repetition of the mistake he had made in 2021," it added.

Stressing that Ankara rejects "such statements and decisions, which distort historical facts with political motives," the ministry also condemned "those who insist on this mistake."

"One-sided and selective approaches that serve no purpose other than to draw enmity from history are morally problematic and politically ill-intentioned," it noted.

'Commemorating all sufferings'

The ministry also asserted that commemorating "all sufferings experienced at that period, without ethnic or religious discrimination" requires a humanitarian and conscientious stance.