TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US President Biden's remarks on events of 1915 a repeated mistake: Türkiye
Ankara rejects "statements and decisions, which distort historical facts with political motives," the foreign ministry said.
US President Biden's remarks on events of 1915 a repeated mistake: Türkiye
Türkiye respectfully commemorates the sufferings of the entire Ottoman population "without ethnic or religious discrimination" said the ministry. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 24, 2022

Türkiye has rejected and condemned statements made by United States' President Joe Biden regarding the events of 1915.

"Statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are not valid," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday.

"This includes the unfortunate statement made by US President Biden today, which is the repetition of the mistake he had made in 2021," it added.

Stressing that Ankara rejects "such statements and decisions, which distort historical facts with political motives," the ministry also condemned "those who insist on this mistake."

"One-sided and selective approaches that serve no purpose other than to draw enmity from history are morally problematic and politically ill-intentioned," it noted.

READ MORE: Türkiye: 1915 events being manipulated with baseless allegations

'Commemorating all sufferings'

The ministry also asserted that commemorating "all sufferings experienced at that period, without ethnic or religious discrimination" requires a humanitarian and conscientious stance.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye respectfully commemorates the sufferings of the entire Ottoman population, including Armenians, it added.

"We reject the attempts to exploit this pain for political purposes."

Citing Türkiye's proposition to establish a joint historical commission and open both countries' archives, Ankara reiterated its call to study "controversial episodes in history."

That includes the events of 1915, "without prejudice by respecting the scientific and legal principles in order to reach a just memory."

"Türkiye strives for peace and stability in its region and in the world, and the spirit of cooperation to prevail," the ministry said.

"The normalisation initiative with Armenia is another manifestation of this understanding."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to defend truth about 1915 events

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting