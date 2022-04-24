WORLD
Japan continues rescue mission for survivors of tour boat tragedy
Rescue operation for missing tour boat in Japan intensifies as more dead are found, and 16 tourists are still unaccounted for.
Rescue workers transport a person found in the waters off Hokkaido as the hunt for survivors continues.
By Elis Gjevori
April 24, 2022

At least 10 people were confirmed dead after a sightseeing boat sank in frigid waters off Japan's northeast. 

The Japanese coast guard said on Sunday that the search was continuing for 16 others who were still missing.

"We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people" who have so far been retrieved, a coastguard spokesperson said.

In a statement, the coast guard added that those found so far had been identified as seven men and three women.

The Kazu I sightseeing boat sent a distress signal on Saturday afternoon after it began taking on water off the remote northeastern tip of Japan's Hokkaido region.

A search-and-rescue operation began immediately, but hopes soon began to fade for the 26 people on board, including two children and two crew, because of the cold temperatures in the region.

The boat had set out on Saturday morning on a sightseeing cruise of the sort that is popular in the Shiretoko Peninsula, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site for its pristine natural environment and diverse wildlife.

The tour went ahead despite high winds and waves that reportedly prompted even some local fishing boats to return to shore to avoid the worsening conditions.

"It was clear that the conditions at sea would worsen, so I told them not to go," a local tour boat operator told NHK. "But they did (went) anyway. I told the captain not to."

The boat issued a distress call at around 1:15pm (0415GMT) on Saturday, with coast guard helicopters and vessels arriving in the area several hours later.

Some were found in the water, while others were spotted along the rugged shoreline, where images from national broadcaster NHK showed rescue workers combing the coast as waves crashed into the shore.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
