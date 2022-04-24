At least 10 people were confirmed dead after a sightseeing boat sank in frigid waters off Japan's northeast.

The Japanese coast guard said on Sunday that the search was continuing for 16 others who were still missing.

"We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people" who have so far been retrieved, a coastguard spokesperson said.

In a statement, the coast guard added that those found so far had been identified as seven men and three women.

The Kazu I sightseeing boat sent a distress signal on Saturday afternoon after it began taking on water off the remote northeastern tip of Japan's Hokkaido region.

A search-and-rescue operation began immediately, but hopes soon began to fade for the 26 people on board, including two children and two crew, because of the cold temperatures in the region.

READ MORE:Powerful 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, no tsunami risk